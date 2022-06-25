Maharashtra Political Crisis: We have not left the party, we are in Shiv Sena; say rebel Eknath Shinde group

We are still in Shivsena. The situation is different from what is currently being shown in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar has responded that we are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. Deepak Kesarkar was talking to the media online.

We do not want to go with the Mahavikas Aghadi. We did not make the decision under any pressure. Even today we are members of Shiv Sena. Deepak Kesarkar has informed that we have come together to express Balasaheb's thoughts.

Eknath Shinde has taken a step forward in the power struggle. He has now named his group as 'Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray'. But the name of our party is Shiv Sena. Saying that we will work as Shiv Sainiks, the name of the group has been decided.

The situation is different from what is currently being shown in Maharashtra. Therefore, Shiv Sainiks do not need to come on the streets. Deepak Kesarkar has appealed that the law should not be taken in hand. He also said that we will come to Mumbai when the situation improves.

There are discussions that we may join hands with the BJP. However, our group is not with any party at present, said Kesarkar.