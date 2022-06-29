Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will BJP's ailing MLA Laxman Jagtap attend floor test?
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2022 02:46 PM 2022-06-29T14:46:08+5:30 2022-06-29T14:49:26+5:30
The state government will go through majority test tomorrow. Both sides want to vote for this. For this, every ...
The state government will go through majority test tomorrow. Both sides want to vote for this. For this, every party is calling its MLAs in Mumbai as a precaution. However, BJP MLA from Pimpri Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap, who is ill, has not yet received any message from the party. Such information has been given by MLA Bhai Jagtap. A special session will be held for the majority test from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, given Jagtap's health, he will not be able to attend all day. So will Jagtap attend tomorrow's majority test? Such a question has arisen.
MLA Laxman Jagtap and MLA Mukta Tilak were present in MLC elections in Mumbai.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority. The governor has also sent a letter to the legislature secretary, sources said. So now Mahavikas Aghadi is likely to run in the Supreme Court. The government will have to face a majority test on June 30.
`