Maharashtra Politics Eknath Shinde: Shinde group announces new national executive of Shiv Sena

Rebel leader of Shiv Sena and Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde has now given a big blow to Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray. The Eknath Shinde group has announced a new executive committee, dismissing the old executive committee of the Shiv Sena. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been selected as the chief leader of Shiv Sena. Deepak Kesarkar has been selected as the spokesperson. Interestingly, the Eknath Shinde group did not touch the post of Shiv Sena party chief.

While announcing the new executive of the Shiv Sena, the Shinde group has chosen Ramdas Kadam and Anandrao Adsul as leaders. Both of them were expelled from Shiv Sena a few hours ago on the grounds of taking anti-party action. Shinde group has elected Yashwant Jadhav, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sharad Ponkshe, Tanaji Sawant, Vijay Nahata, Shivajirao Adharao Patil as deputy leaders.

It is predicted that the national level split of Shiv Sena will happen tomorrow itself. Sources informed that Rahul Shewale will be appointed as the new group leader of Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha and Bhavna Gawli will remain as the deputy leader. Sources said that a letter in this regard will be given to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow (July 19). Chief Minister Shinde is likely to meet the Prime Minister with twelve MPs in the Lok Sabha. Six MPs Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Rajan Vikhare, Gajanan Kirtikar, Bandu Jadhav, Omraje Nimbalkar seem to be loyal to Matoshree for now.

A meeting of MLAs of Shinde faction was held today at Trident Hotel after the presidential elections. Some MPs of Shiv Sena showed online presence in this meeting of MLAs. For the past few days, there was a discussion that 14 MPs of Shiv Sena will join the Shinde group.

There is a picture of the Eknath Shinde group becoming more aggressive to strengthen its claim that the real Shiv Sena is ours. For this, the Shinde group is now trying hard to convert the MPs to the representatives of the local self-government bodies and activists in its favor. For that, many people are showing strength by announcing that they are joining the Shinde group.