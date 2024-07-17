Maharashtra Politics: Four Workers of Ajit Pawar's NCP Quit Party, Likely to Join Sharad Pawar

Four workers of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar's Pimpri Chinchwad unit, including city chief Ajit Gavhane, have resigned and were likely to join the NCP(SCP).

Among those who have resigned include the party’s city chief, working president Rahul Bhosale, the president of Bhosari assembly constituency Pankaj Bhalekar and the president of the NCP city’s youth wing Yash Sane.

Speaking to the TOI, Ajit Gavhane said, "I and my other colleagues from Bhosari assembly constituency who were holding different positions in the party’s city unit have resigned and we would announce our further course of action on Wednesday.”