Maharashtra Politics: Raj Thackeray Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis at Taj Lands End Amid Rumours of MNS–Sena UBT Alliance

Amid rumours of an alliance between the Thackeray brothers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday, June 12. Reports suggest the meeting of Fadnavis and the MNS leader will put an end to a possible alliance between Shiv Sena UBT and MNS ahead of crucial civic body elections in Maharashtra, which are likely to be scheduled at the end of 2025.

Both leaders reached the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai on Thursday morning. This meeting comes as there is talk of Raj forming an alliance with estranged cousin Uddhavin in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.