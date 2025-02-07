Maharashtra Politics: Six Shiv Sena UBT MPs Likely to Join Eknath Shinde's Camp, Say Reports

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray is facing another major political setback. Several reports suggest that not one or two, but as many as six MPs from the Thackeray faction are set to switch sides and join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena camp. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde appear to have secured the support of these six MPs, meeting the minimum number required to bypass the anti-defection law.

After the Shiv Sena split in 2022, signs of another political jolt within the party have emerged. According to an ABP Majha report citing reliable sources, six MPs from the Thackeray faction are expected to join the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

There have been talks of "Operation Tiger" and "Operation Bow and Arrow" being orchestrated by the Shinde faction. A few weeks ago, Shiv Sena leader and Industries Minister Uday Samant hinted at another blow to Uddhav Thackeray. Reports indicate that six senior MPs from UBT faction are likely to join Shinde’s faction soon.

Out of the nine MPs elected under Thackeray’s 'Torch' symbol, six MPs are expected to shift to Shiv Sena. Under the anti-defection law, at least six MPs must leave the party together to avoid disqualification.

While the identities of these MPs remain unclear, sources suggest that some former MLAs and leaders might also defect. The switch is expected to take place before or during the upcoming Parliament session. It remains to be seen how Uddhav Thackeray will respond to this potential defection.

The political future of these six MPs was reportedly uncertain, which may have influenced their decision to leave the Thackeray faction. In the last defection, 12 out of 18 Shiv Sena MPs had joined the Shinde camp.