Maharashtra Polls Proved 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain', 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai', Says Chief Minister-elect Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, elected to lead the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, described the Assembly elections as "historic" on Wednesday. He echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign slogan, "Ek Hain to Safe Hain," and further said, "Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai."

"I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. And i thank our central observers Rupani ji and Nirmala ji also. As you all know that these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Athawle ji and our other allies. Our constitution has given us the electoral process which was written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is completing 75 years of age now."

An official invitation card for the swearing-in ceremony, sourced from Fadnavis' office, confirms that he will take the oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 5:30 pm on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. During the BJP Legislative Party meeting, the Chief Minister-elect thanked the leaders and MLAs present for unanimously electing him as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. He also expressed his gratitude to caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and NDA leader Ramdas Athawle.