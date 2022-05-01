Maharashtra : Postman booked for misplacing over 200 EPIC voter cards in Thane district

In a major case of negligence, a case has been registered against Akash Bhoir (27), a contracted postman, under section 427 of the IPC and Indian Public Document Act, inspector R B Pawar (crime) of Kongaon police station under the Bhiwandi division for allegedly misplacing over 200 EPIC cards of voters in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

As per a complaint lodged by a postmaster, the accused was given the EPIC cards for delivery and while taking them on a motorcycle in February, he misplaced 211 cards between Pimpalghar and Rajnoli.No arrest has been made in this connection so far. The EPIC cards have not been traced as yet and further probe is underway.

