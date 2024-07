Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar And Pankaja Munde's Meeting Sparks Speculations Amid Caste Wars

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar and newly elected BJP Legislative Council member Pankaja Munde recently met. The meeting took place while Pankaja Munde was traveling from Latur to Beed, where Prakash Ambedkar's ongoing 'Aarakshan Bachao Yatra (Protect Reservation Yatra)' was headed. Munde welcomed Ambedkar, sparking significant political speculation.

In recent days, Maharashtra has seen heightened tension due to the Maratha and OBC reservation movements. Activist Manoj Jarange has repeatedly fasted, demanding OBC reservations for Marathas, while Laxman Hake fasted to protect OBC reservations. Against this backdrop, Prakash Ambedkar organized the statewide 'Aarakashan Bachao Yatra.'

Prakash Ambedkar spent the previous day in Latur and was en route to Beed. Meanwhile, Pankaja Munde was traveling from Beed to Latur. Their paths crossed between Beed and Latur, leading to an impromptu meeting where they exchanged greetings. Though the meeting was unplanned, it holds political significance.

Aarakshan Bachao Yatra

Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi commenced the 'Reservation Protection Yatra' on July 24. The journey started from Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai and will cover the entire state from July 25 to August 7. Ambedkar had previously called on leaders from various parties to join the yatra.

The yatra will pass through Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Osmanabad, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, and Jalna, concluding on August 7 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Objectives of the Yatra:

1. Protect OBC reservations.

2. Double the scholarships for SC/ST students.

3. Ensure OBC students receive scholarships equivalent to SC/ST students.

4. Secure reservation in promotions for SC, ST, and OBC categories.

5. Elect 100 OBC MLAs.

6. Cancel 55 lakh fake Kunbi certificates.