Maharashtra: Pregnant Woman Narrowly Escapes as Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Inside Ambulance In Jalgaon; Shocking Video Surfaces

In Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, a pregnant woman and her family narrowly escaped harm on Wednesday evening after an ambulance engine caught fire, leading to an explosion of an oxygen cylinder moments later.A video captured the ambulance engulfed in flames before erupting into a fiery explosion, with sparks shooting several feet into the air. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of nearby houses.

महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव में एंबुलेंस में लगी आग



आग लगने की वजह से एंबुलेंस में रखा oxygen सिलेंडर हुआ ब्लास्ट.



शुरुआत में ही एंबुलेंस के इंजन से धुआं निकलते हुए देखकर ड्राइवर सतर्क हुआ और उसने सभी को बाहर निकाल लिया..



गनीमत रही कि हादसे में कोई घायल नही हुआ. pic.twitter.com/0JnYZUugmG — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) November 14, 2024

The incident unfolded when the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine. Acting quickly, he exited the vehicle and instructed the pregnant woman and her family to move to a safe distance. Shortly after everyone had disembarked, the engine ignited, and the oxygen cylinder inside exploded. The incident took place on a flyover on a National Highway in the Dada Wadi area when the ambulance was ferrying the pregnant woman and her family from the Erandol government hospital to Jalgaon district hospital