Maharashtra: Pregnant Woman Slapped, ‘Treated Inhumanely’ During Delivery; Newborn Dies Amid Alleged Negligence of Washim Hospital Staff

A woman lost her baby after delivering it at a hospital in the Washim district of Maharashtra. The family claims that they lost their kin due to the negligence of the hospital staff on August 2. The relatives of the child demand that a case be filed against the hospital authorities. The grieving family wants the doctors and staff to be charged with culpable homicide. They alleged that the pregnant woman was treated in an ‘inhumane’ manner during childbirth.

On August 2, Shivani Vaibhav Gawhane of Palsakhed was admitted to a hospital in Washim District around 3 am as she was delivering her baby. After examining her, the doctors said that all the reports were normal and the delivery would take place by 10 am. She went into labor and was in pain for the whole night. They kept calling nurses and doctors, but no one paid attention to their cries. The family alleges that no one came to check on them between 3 am to 5 pm. When Shivani’s condition worsened at 5 pm, the hospital staff finally did a check-up, but it was too late by then, the family claimed. When she delivered her baby at 5:30 pm, the doctors said the newborn did not have a heartbeat and was declared dead.

Apart from holding the hospital responsible for the newborn’s death, the family claimed that the pregnant lady was treated inhumanely during childbirth. “She was slapped on her cheek, and her stomach was forcefully pressed. She was examined by unqualified staff,” claim relatives of Shivani Vaibhav Gawhane.

The family blames the hospital administration for their loss. They allege that the hospital authorities’ negligence led to the death of their newborn and demand strict action against the staff responsible for delivering the baby. Lata Gawhane, Shivani’s mother-in-law, said that the newborn could not survive because of the doctors’ and nurses’ negligence. Shivani was left in pain for hours. Shivani’s father-in-law said they kept pleading from morning to evening, but the staff did not respond to them. He said that the guilty must be punished.