Maharashtra: Prices of vegetables in Mumbai soar due to rains

Vegetable prices have seen a sharp rise following dip in supply at the wholesale market in Vashi. Traders say that most of the vegetables saw around 20 to 30 percent price in the last week. Normally, the supply dips during summer and rainy season. At present, around 540 to 560 trucks with vegetables are arriving at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi. Specifically, on Tuesday, 539 vehicles arrived at the market.

Tomato which was available Rs 30 per kg has reached upto Rs 60 per kg. On Tuesday, a total of 2,887 quintals of tomatoes arrived in the market, with the wholesale prices ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 32 per kilogram. In the retail market, they are being sold at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kilogram.In the retail market, gawar, okra (bhindi), green chillies, and capsicum are being sold at prices of Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kilogram, cauliflower at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kilogram, brinjal at Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kilogram, and ginger at Rs 180 per kilogram. Similarly, coriander at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kilogram, and fenugreek at Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kilogram.