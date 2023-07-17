Maharashtra progressing on different educational indices: Devendra Fadnavis

Days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar raised concern over Maharashtra's performance as per a Central grading index, the state is making improvement on different educational indices, said deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis stressed Maharashtra is performing well on the education front. Sharad Pawar has written to the state government expressing concern over Maharashtra’s performance on the grading index.

Union human resources ministry has released Performance Grading Index 2.0 which shows Maharashtra has slid from the second position to the seventh one. It is very unfortunate that Maharashtra has failed on improving the quality of education, Pawar stated.

Fadnavis responded, The valuation system has used 10 grades, when questioned about the problem. No state has reserved a spot in the first five grades. Maharashtra is in the seventh grade, whereas Punjab and Chandigarh are in the sixth. Maharashtra is actually in second place, according to this.

With the exception of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, Maharashtra is making improvement. Maharashtra has not regressed on these fronts, he asserted, adding that a survey on the subject was conducted during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (government) term.