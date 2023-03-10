Maharashtra: Protest on Mumbai-Agra highway disrupts traffic for an hour

Traffic on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra’s Nashik district was disrupted for an hour due to a protest by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers over an array of farmer-centric issues, officials said.

The protesters, who spilled onto the busy carriageway at Chandwad, demanded a minimum support price for onion, immediate assessment of losses due to recent unseasonal rains and compensation to farmers and a reduction in fuel prices.

As onions, vegetables and other agro produce are fetching meagre prices, farmers are facing problems again. Also, the recent unseasonal rains have caused a huge loss of crops such as grapes, onions, wheat, gram and vegetables, said party MP Sameer Bhujbal.