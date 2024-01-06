Maharashtra provides funds for National Maritime Heritage Museum in Gujarat

A new development emerged during the recent visit of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, chaired by the Union Minister of Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal. During a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it was confirmed that Maharashtra will have a dedicated gallery within the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) to be built in Lothal, Gujarat.

This gallery will serve as a platform to showcase Maharashtra's extensive maritime heritage, encompassing historical aspects and cultural significance. The Department of Cultural Affairs will spearhead the development of the gallery, drawing upon allocated funds of Rs. 39.60 crore through the budgetary distribution system.

Latest Maharashtra Govt GR… गुजरातसाठी महाराष्ट्र सरकार सदैव तत्पर… pic.twitter.com/3xikbVNd4l — Ashish Jadhao 🇮🇳 (@ashish_jadhao) January 6, 2024

The NMHC, a prestigious project spearheaded by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, aims to highlight India's rich maritime history across various periods. Maharashtra's inclusion ensures a dedicated space to acknowledge the state's unique contributions to this legacy.

This decision marks a significant step towards fostering awareness and appreciation for Maharashtra's maritime heritage at a national level. The gallery, once established, will offer visitors a glimpse into the state's vibrant maritime traditions, shaping a deeper understanding of India's overall maritime history.