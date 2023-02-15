Maharashtra: Pune Women’s Half Marathon to be held on March 12

The Freerunners Charitable Trust will host the fifth edition of the Pune Women's Half Marathon (PWHM) on March 12 as part of the International Women's Day celebrations. Commander Jeetendran Nair I N (retd) formed the Freerunners Charitable Trust (FCT) in Pune in 2015 with the goal of promoting health and fitness in society. Every day, the FCT offers free fitness programmes such as aerobic running, strength training, and yoga to people from all walks of life.

Manisha Sahoo, Race Director, PWHM said, “This year, in the fifth edition, which will be held on March 12, we are expecting around 5,000 women participants. We are happy to see more and more women take their health seriously. Women play different important roles in everyone’s lives: From someone’s mother or wife to someone’s daughter or sister and are always the key to keep the entire family together and going. In today’s world, most of women play dual roles and lead the corporate world and also manage their homes beautifully, so it is all the more important for them to take care of their health.”

“The marathon, which is a platform to bring all women from different walks of life to experience the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, will start from the Pune Rural Police Ground on March 12 at 5.30 am for the 21 km race, 6.00 am for the 10 km race and 7 am for the fun run of 5 km on certified routes,” she further added.

Each participant will receive a t-shirt as well as a finisher's medal. Participants in the 10 km and 21 km races will also earn e-certificates.

Participants who register for the event can attend free training sessions in Wanowrie, Undri, Baner, Balewadi, Pune University, Karve Nagar, and Sahakar Nagar. Fast N Up is the event's energy partner, while Bajaj Finserv is an associate partner. Women of all ages are invited to attend this massive festival in great numbers.