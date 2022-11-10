Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nanded

The Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra continued on the fourth day of its Maharashtra leg on Thursday in Nanded district where Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in the evening. Gandhi resumed the foot march at 6 am from Kapshi Chowk in Loha area of Nanded where a large number of people gathered to greet him.

The former Congress president waved at the crowd, called members of the public near him and spoke to them while walking.The yatra will cover Nanded city, Deglur and Ardhapur areas and proceed to Hingoli on Friday.Gandhi along with the yatris walked a total of 24 km on Wednesday, concluding the day at Vajirgaon Phata and a corner meeting at Krishnoor.