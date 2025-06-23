Maharashtra Rain Alert: High Tide Warning Issued Along Konkan Coast Till June 25

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 23, 2025): The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high wave warning for the Konkan coast from 5.30 pm on Sunday to 8.30 pm on June 25. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period. An orange alert has also been issued for the next 24 hours in parts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, as well as the ghat areas of Pune and Satara.

The state emergency operations centre has stated that the flood situation in Maharashtra remains under control.

Read Also | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra for the Third Time; Check Last Date, Registration Process and Charges

According to rainfall data recorded in the last 24 hours, Palghar district received the highest rainfall at 73.3 mm. Sindhudurg recorded 36.4 mm, Ratnagiri 25.8 mm, Thane 14.3 mm and Kolhapur 13.9 mm.

The average rainfall across districts from Saturday to Sunday morning is as follows (in mm):

Thane 14.3, Raigad 10.7, Ratnagiri 25.8, Sindhudurg 36.4, Palghar 73.3, Nashik 6.2, Dhule 0.5, Nandurbar 2.9, Jalgaon 0.9, Ahilyanagar 0.2, Pune 4.3, Solapur 0.1, Satara 4.7, Sangli 2.8, Kolhapur 13.9, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 1, Jalna 1.1, Dharashiv 0.2, Nanded 0.3, Hingoli 0.4, Buldhana 1.1, Akola 3.4, Washim 0.4, Amravati 0.5, Yavatmal 0.6, Wardha 0.2, Nagpur 1.5, Bhandara 0.6, Gondia 1.7, Chandrapur 2.5 and Gadchiroli 6.7.

One person drowned in floodwaters in Thane district, and another died after falling into a pit. In Pune district, one person died after being swept away in a river, according to the state emergency operations centre.

Read Also | Navi Mumbai: Multi-Storey Parking Lot in Belapur Shut Down Just Months After Opening

The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Vidarbha including Akola and Nagpur starting Tuesday, June 24.

On Sunday, temperatures dropped significantly in the region, creating a cool atmosphere. The forecast indicates heavy rain across districts such as Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Buldhana from June 24 through June 28.