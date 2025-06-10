Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms Likely in Pune, Satara and Other Districts Till June 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and red alerts for South Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara, Ghats of Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Lattur, Dharashiv, Akola, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Godea, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal, predicting light to moderate with thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and light to moderate Rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places, with gusty wind 30-40 kmph, in the districts of Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate Rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places with gusty wind 40-50 kmph very likely in the districts of Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 10, 2025

Meanwhile, June has already arrived, and Mumbai has been reporting partly cloudy skies with one or two showers day or night in the city and suburbs. From June 13, the city and surrounding districts are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

Nagpur recorded a 44.2-degree Celsius temperature on Monday as the heat wave intensified in Vidarbha, which is awaiting the monsoon. Eight districts of Maharashtra reported above-normal temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius. It has also been predicted that intermittent rains will occur in some parts of Konkan. A low-pressure area is intensifying from south of Maharashtra to Karnataka. Meanwhile, the monsoon, which was on hold, is likely to become active in the state once again.