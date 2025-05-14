Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Pune, Thane, Raigad and Several Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and gusty winds in many districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, May 14. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely in some districts, including North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, today.

Mumbai and adjoining areas have been witnessing unseasonal rain and cloudy skies for the past few days. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 26 degree Celsius. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Ghats of Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Ghats of Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal, predicting thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

The weather department also issued orange alerts for districts like Buldhana, Chandrapur and Yavatmal, expecting thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at a speed of 50-60 km/h.

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across the country over the next three days. The southwest monsoon has arrived in some parts of the southern Bay of Bengal, the southern Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands, and the northern Andaman Sea. Meanwhile, a very strong cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal between May 23 and May 28. The possible cyclone will be named 'Shakti'. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal between May 16 and 18.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Karnataka until May 16, as pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur in many parts of the state. Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during May 13 and 14.