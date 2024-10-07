Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and 13 Other Districts

Rains brought much-needed relief to Mumbai after an extremely humid Sunday, alleviating the city's characteristic ‘October haze.’ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for several regions, including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and 13 other districts, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

By Sunday evening, several parts of Mumbai experienced light rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and a brief dust storm. Heavier rain and thunderstorms are expected in areas such as Panvel, Navi Mumbai, South Mumbai, and the eastern and western suburbs over the next one to two hours, according to weather reports. The IMD also forecasted active wind speeds for the following hour, with thunderstorms forming over Kalyan and interior regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), resulting in sporadic rainfall across some areas.

For the next 24 hours, Mumbai and its suburbs can expect rain and thundershowers during the morning and afternoon. The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with a chance of light rain or showers in the evening. Morning fog is likely, with maximum temperatures reaching around 34°C and minimum temperatures hovering near 26°C.

