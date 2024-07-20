Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Vidarbha; Red Alert Issued for Nagpur and Chandrapur

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in Nagpur and other districts of the Vidarbha region over the next two days, with a possibility of extremely heavy showers at isolated locations. The IMD has advised residents to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Chandrapur and an orange alert for Nagpur, Amravati, and Wardha districts for Saturday. Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, has been experiencing heavy showers since Friday. According to officials, the observatory at Nagpur airport recorded 90.6 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Saturday.

In response to the downpour, the Nagpur district collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city and rural areas on Saturday. Officials reported that incessant rains have led to waterlogging in several parts of Nagpur city and that two bridges in rural areas of the district have been submerged.

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur also issued a moderate flash flood warning over few "watersheds" (catchment areas and reservoirs) and neighbourhoods in Amaravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Nagpur districts that is valid for the next few hours.

