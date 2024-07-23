Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune Over Next 3-4 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has predicted moderate spells of rain over the next 3-4 hours at isolated locations in the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Dhule, Sindhudurg, and the ghat regions of Nasik and Pune.

IMD has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall across Maharashtra, with the potential for extremely heavy downpours in isolated areas. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph are also expected. The weather department has issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, which are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Severe waterlogging has already been reported in Mumbai, Maharashtra's capital.

The IMD forecasts a predominantly cloudy sky with moderate rainfall for Thane today. Over the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 47.45 mm of rain. The cumulative rainfall for the season, from June 1 to July 23 (8:30 AM), has now reached 1788.62 mm, surpassing last year’s total of 1737.01 mm for the same period.