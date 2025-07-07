Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Mumbai, Thane and Palghar Under Yellow Alert; Heavy Rainfall Alert Until July 9

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, as heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with gusty winds today, July 7. The weather department warned of continuous rain activity until July 9, 2025, in Maharashtra. An orange alert is also issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the districts on Monday.

Due to cyclonic circulation, the Konkan region and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 5 to 9. Lightning and thunder accompanied by occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph are very likely during the period, said IMD.

Since morning, Mumbai has been experiencing heavy to moderate rains, a cloudy sky, and occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures will remain 31 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city has already exceeded the average June rainfall this monsoon season.

The IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 684 mm of rainfall, and Santacruz reported 649 mm. On the same day last year, since the onset of the monsoon, the rainfall recorded in the observatories was 558 mm and 443 mm, respectively. Mumbai has reached 26.81% of its seasonal rainfall.

Water Level in Seven Lakes of Mumbai

Nearby lakes that supply water to the city have reached 60% capacity as the catchment areas nearby witnessed heavy downpour. The water levels across seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars reached 59.56%, according FPJ report. The total storage of these lakes stand at 1447363 million litres on Monday.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/NUGwcBfzW2 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 7, 2025

As of July 6, the water levels in seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai were as follows: Upper Vaitarna—71.50%, Modak Sagar—75.46%, Tansa—60.43%, Middle Vaitarna—71.66%, Bhatsa—50.19%, Vihar—45.62%, and Tulsi—44.43%. Mumbai recorded varying rainfall across different regions over the past 24 hours, with the city center receiving 7 mm, the eastern suburbs 28 mm, and the western suburbs 23 mm.

High Tides Forecast:

With a high tide reaching 3.70 meters at 10:04 AM and another high tide of 3.16 meters at 9:36 PM. Low tide will occur at 4:06 PM, with water levels dropping to 2.40 meters, followed by another low tide early tomorrow morning at 3:43 AM, measuring 1.12 meters.