Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Red Alert Issued for Pune and Palghar, Orange Alert for Mumbai and Thane

A red alert has been issued for several districts and cities in Maharashtra as heavy rainfall is gearing up to hit the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, July 24, said heavy rainfall is likely for some parts of the state, while an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane and a red alert for Pune and Palghar districts.

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places was predicted in Mumbai and Thane. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely in Palghar," IMD's latest weather update states.

A red alert was issued to several districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, Raigad and Satra. The Pune district administration has warned citizens to stay safe as the water from the Khadakwasla dam will be released into the Mula Mutha River as the dam is 100% filled at its capacity. "9,416 cusecs of water were released into the river at 7:00 AM today. Residents of riverside villages are advised to take precautions," said Executive Engineer, Khadakwasla Irrigation Department

Mumbai today witnessed heavy rains with gusty winds, which led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas of the city. IMD said the city will receive heavy rainfall on July 24 and 25.