Maharashtra Rain Forecast: RMC Issues Orange Alert for Pune and Raigad, Yellow Alert for Thane Today

The Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday, July 31, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state.

The districts in the Konkan region are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Similarly, the districts in Madhya Maharashtra, particularly in the Ghat region, are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations.

कोंकणातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी मुसळधार ते अति मुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



मध्य महाराष्ट्रातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये घाट भागातील तुरळक ठिकाणी मुसळधार ते अति मुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 31, 2024

In North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, thundershowers with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places. The Vidarbha region is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated spots.

The RMC has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds (30-40 kmph), and lightning at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Chandrapur, and Gondia.

Additionally, the Mumbai weather department issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Gadchiroli, and Pune. The RMC indicated that Pune city is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Ghat areas, while the plains may see light to moderate rain.

The local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours is generally cloudy, with a chance of moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 26°C, respectively.