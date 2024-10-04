Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Set to Withdraw; Yellow Alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Green for Mumbai on October 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from some parts of Maharashtra in the next two to three days, as favorable conditions for its withdrawal have been established.

Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of East Rajasthan, some more parts of Gujarat and some parts of Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, with light to moderate rainfall expected, accompanied by lightning. Meanwhile, Mumbai is under a green alert, indicating relatively calmer weather conditions. Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain cautious.