Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Set to Withdraw; Yellow Alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Green for Mumbai on October 5
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 4, 2024 03:44 PM2024-10-04T15:44:07+5:302024-10-04T15:44:34+5:30
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from some parts of Maharashtra in the next two to three days, as favorable conditions for its withdrawal have been established.
भारतीय हवामान विभागाकडून (IMD) प्राप्त माहितीनुसार, नैऋत्य मान्सून माघार घेण्यास अनुकूल परिस्थिती तयार झाली असल्याने पुढील २/३ दिवसांमध्ये महाराष्ट्राच्या काही भागांतून नैऋत्य मान्सून माघार घेण्याची शक्यता आहे. अधिक माहिती ह्या लिंक वर उपलब्ध आहे: https://t.co/B7x7OepnuDpic.twitter.com/X2Tl0HfqmM— राज्य आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन प्राधिकरण महाराष्ट्र राज्य (@SDMAMaharashtra) October 4, 2024
Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of East Rajasthan, some more parts of Gujarat and some parts of Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, with light to moderate rainfall expected, accompanied by lightning. Meanwhile, Mumbai is under a green alert, indicating relatively calmer weather conditions. Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain cautious.