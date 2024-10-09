Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Thunderstorms Accompanied by Lightning and Moderate Spells of Rain Likely in Mumbai, Thane, Kolhapur and Other Districts Over Next 3 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds, likely to occur at isolated locations in Kolhapur, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik, Sangli, and Thane within the next three hours.

⛈️☔ Indian Meteorological Department has indicated thunderstorm with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over Kolhapur, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik, Sangli, Thane in next 3 hours.#Maharashtra#Rainfallpic.twitter.com/Ktt3uAzaID — राज्य आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन प्राधिकरण महाराष्ट्र राज्य (@SDMAMaharashtra) October 9, 2024

This alert was issued on October 9 at 3:46 PM, as shared by the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Residents in these areas have been advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions as the weather agency predicts thunderstorms and strong winds along with heavy rainfall.