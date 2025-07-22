Maharashtra Rain Update: Cloudburst in Hingoli Traps 3 on Temple Roof; Water Level in Mumbai Lakes Reach 85%

The monsoon has once again gained momentum in many districts of Maharashtra over the last four days. Late Monday night (July 21), a cloudburst occurred in the Banbarda area of Sengaon tehsil in Hingoli district, triggering flash floods in the area. Water entered a Mahadev temple, trapping three people. To escape the flooding, they climbed onto the temple roof.

Rain Alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ on Tuesday for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday and Thursday. Thane is under an orange alert for Thursday, while Palghar may receive heavy rains on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Washim, Maharashtra: A cloudburst-like situation triggered devastation in Mangrulpir tehsil’s Kanjhara and Shelubazar areas yesterday night. Torrential rains submerged hundreds of hectares of farmland. In some areas, even the topsoil was washed away pic.twitter.com/6qbWVIsWDp — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2025

A cloudburst-like situation triggered devastation in Mangrulpir tehsil’s Kanjhara and Shelubazar areas last night. Torrential rains submerged hundreds of hectares of farmland. In some areas, even the topsoil was washed away.

In Pangra Dole village of Lonar tehsil in Buldhana, water from the fields once again entered residential areas following heavy rainfall. Some homes were flooded, damaging household items. Villagers complain that this happens every year, but authorities have failed to implement a permanent solution. They have demanded the construction of a drainage system outside the village to divert field water into the nearby river.

The Saraswati River, which flows through Kothala village, is in spate following heavy rainfall in the Majalgaon area of Beed district around midnight. The flooding has severed the connection between Kothala and Sirsala villages. However, the rains have strengthened kharif crops in the region, bringing joy to local farmers.

Water Level in Lakes in Mumbai

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/pUcbpMaIDM — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 22, 2025

After overnight and continuous rainfall, the seven major lakes supplying water to Mumbai reached 85% of their total capacity on Tuesday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lakes collectively held 12,34,836 million litres of water out of a total 14.47 lakh million litres capacity.

Nowcast Warning in Mumbai

IMD has issued a nowcast warning at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, expecting moderate to heavy rains over the next 3 to 4 hour to occur at isolated locations across Mumbai.

Mumbai High Tide Forecast

The high tides for the day are expected at 10:18 AM with a height of 4.17 meters, and again at 9:57 PM with a tide reaching 3.53 meters. The afternoon low tide is forecast at 4:11 PM, dropping to 2.08 meters, while the next low tide, early on July 23 at 4:12 AM, will recede further to 0.64 meters.

Meanwhile, rainfall data collected between 8:00 AM on July 21 to 8:00 AM on July 22 shows significant precipitation across Mumbai. The City region recorded 65.69 mm, the Eastern Suburbs received 48.87 mm, and the Western Suburbs registered 61.90 mm of rainfall.