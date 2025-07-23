Maharashtra Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall and Storm Alerts Issued as IMD Warns of Intense Weather Till July 27

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for Marathwada, predicting thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h, and light to moderate rainfall at a few places across the region. IMD on Monday predicted heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra between July 21 and 27, officials said.According to the latest weather advisory issued by the weather department, several parts of Maharashtra is set to experience heavy rainfall activity this week.The IMD said that Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy showers at several places.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning ,gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph and Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada. "



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या." pic.twitter.com/Pp85FIemat — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 23, 2025

The weather department also issued warnings for both the north Maharashtra coast and south Maharashtra-Goa coast due to squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off the coasts till July 25. After a reduced rain spell earlier this month and sunny skies for the last few days, has seen persistent showers especially in the metropolis.

As per the advisory issued by the IMD on July 23, 2025, Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane have been put on orange alert, whereas Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been put on red alert for the next 24 hours. Furthermore, the advisory also predicts that Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with strong winds and thunderstorms on Thursday as well.

The ghat regions of Maharashtra, especially around Pune, have been receiving heavy rainfall, with Tamhini Ghat recording 92 mm in a single day. The IMD has placed an orange alert for parts of western Maharashtra and Konkan, predicting intense rain spells from July 24 to 26.Rivers in some ghat areas are already flowing close to the danger mark, and landslide risks remain high. The state has issued advisories for travellers and trekkers to avoid hill stations and forest zones until the alert is lifted.