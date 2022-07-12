Maharashtra Rain Update: Heavy rains to continue in state even today, red alert issued in these districts

Maharashtra will continue to receive heavy rains today. Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik and Gadchiroli have been issued red alerts today. Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Satara, parts of Marathwada and Chandrapur have been issued Orange Alert. Therefore, torrential rains are likely in these districts even today.

Pune- It has been raining continuously for the last 6 days in Pune. Due to continuous rains in Pune, Khadakwasla dam is 75 percent full. It is raining heavily in the catchment area of ​​Khadakwasla Dam. The dam will discharge 1,000 cusecs of water.

Nashik: All the schools in the district, rural and urban, from 1st to 12th standard will be closed today. The administration has taken this decision after declaring a red alert in Nashik district. The rains have continued and discharges have started from the dams. Due to the first flood of the season on Godavari river, people's life has been disrupted. The administration has ordered caution.

Dhule: Heavy rains have disrupted life in the district. Two thousand cusecs of water has been discharged from Akkalpada dam and the water level of Panjra river has increased.

Palghar- Heavy rain is falling in Jawahar, Mokhada taluka. The river at Wawar Wangani in Jawahar taluka has been flooded. Eight villages have been cut off.

NANDURBAR: Rains are continuing in the district following a warning issued by the meteorological department. A two-day holiday has been declared for schools in Navapur taluka. The water level of river nallas in the taluka has increased. Also, many small projects in the district have overflowed. Gomai, Shivan, Nagan, on the banks of the river. Villages have been warned. 400 people from 100 houses on the banks of Rangavalli in Navapur city have been evacuated to safer places

Red alert for next two days in Gadchiroli

The situation has been inspected by the Chief Minister and a red alert has been issued in Gadchiroli district on 12th and 13th. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in Gadchiroli district in the next 48 hours. Last night, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister inspected the situation and held a meeting. The intensity of rain has decreased yesterday.