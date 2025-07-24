Maharashtra Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for Konkan, Heavy Rainfall Expected in Next 48 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert for various districts in the Konkan region, predicting heavy rain-fall over the next two days. The RMC in Mumbai said the Konkan region and ghat areas in Maharashtra will get heavy downpour due to low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal. "In the next 24 hours, a low pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal and the impact of it will be visible on Konkan region of Maharashtra," RMC official said. A yellow alert has been issued for these places on Friday. The weather department has also given a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning ,gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph and Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada. "



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या." pic.twitter.com/Pp85FIemat — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 23, 2025

According to the latest weather advisory issued by the weather department, several parts of Maharashtra is set to experience heavy rainfall activity this week. IMD has also placed Nashik’s ghat regions under orange alert. Central Maharashtra, including parts of Marathwada, is likely to see moderate rainfall, while Vidarbha is under a yellow alert, indicating isolated heavy showers. The coastal districts of Maharashtra are expected to bear the brunt, with torrential downpours predicted today and tomorrow.

Pune, Satara and Kolhapur’s ghat regions are also under red alert, prompting local authorities to urge residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay indoors. The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph in some parts of the state. Residents have been urged to stay away from trees, old structures, and exposed areas during stormy spells.With rain intensity expected to peak over the next 24 to 48 hours, the state administration has asked district-level authorities to remain prepared for any emergency. Citizens have been requested to follow weather advisories, avoid venturing out during heavy rainfall, and contact helplines in case of emergencies