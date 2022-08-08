Maharashtra Rain Update : IMD issues warning of heavy rain till August 11 across state

Rains have once again lashed the entire state. There has been rain all over the state. Rivers are overflowing in many places. As a result, many villages have been disconnected and agriculture has suffered a lot. In addition, the forecast of the Meteorological Department has added to everyone's worries. Because the Indian Meteorological Department has warned that there will be heavy rain everywhere in Maharashtra till August 11. Heavy rain is predicted in Konkan, Central Maharashtra in the next three days. The weather department has also predicted the possibility of heavy rain in some places.

The low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours. Therefore, there is a possibility of good rainfall due to the formation of a low pressure zone in the Konkan coastal area.

Heavy rain is forecast at many places in Vidarbha today. Today there is a sign of heavy rain in East Vidarbha. Heavy rain with lightning is likely at some places in Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Nagpur. Nagpur Regional Meteorological Center informed that heavy rain is predicted at one or two places in Gadchiroli.