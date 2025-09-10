Maharashtra Rain Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Vidarbha for Next 2 Days; High Tide Alert in Mumbai

Nagpur city of Maharashtra experienced brief rainfall showers towards Tuesday evening, even as the monsoon is believed to be intensifying after a prolonged lull throughout the first week of September 2025. The Regional Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nagpur and many parts of Vidarbha between Thursday (September 11) and Saturday (September 13).

According to the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and rain can be expected during the period. A low depression stretching from Pakistan to Gujarat is expected to dissipate over the next 24 hours while moving towards the south-westerly direction, making an impact on Gujarat. At the same time, monsoon clouds are moving throughthe north Indian states.

In addition, a cyclonic circulation has formed between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with the possibility of another cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal region. These conditions have led to moisture entering the at-mosphere resulting in rains over Nagpur and many other parts of Vidarbha between September 11 and 13. The weather took a turn in the city on Tuesday when a clear morning gradually turned cloudy and resulted in brief showers towards the evening.

The day temperature in the city was recorded at 34.0 degrees Celsius which was the highest in Vidarbha region. It was closely followed by Akola, Brahmapuri and Wardha which recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius. The city also registered 2 mm of rainfall in the evening.

According to the Met Department, there is a possibility of rain showers accompanied by lightning in parts of Marathwada today. This change in weather will be particularly noticeable in the districts of Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur and Nanded. However, the rest of the state is expected to remain mostly dry, with only light and scattered showers in some areas.

The rains over the past few days had brought much-needed relief to farmers. However, temperatures in the state have now begun to rise gradually. Chandrapur recorded the highest temperature yesterday at 34.4 degrees Celsius. In some parts of Madhya Maharashtra and the Ghats, a blanket of fog persisted until late morning.

🗓️ १० सप्टेंबर २०२५



⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश साधारणतः ढगाळ राहून हलक्या ते मध्‍यम स्‍वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

दुपारी १:१५ वाजता - ४.५७ मीटर



ओहोटी -

रात्री ७:२८ वाजता - ०.२८ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

मध्यरात्रीनंतर १:५८ वाजता (उद्या, ११ सप्टेंबर २०२५) -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 10, 2025

Mumbai High Tide Forecast

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forecast for today, Mumbai will witness a significantly high tide at 1:15 pm with a wave of 4.57 meters likely in the Arabian Sea. The low tide today evening is likely at 7:28 pm, and sea levels will recede to 0.28 meters.

Another high tide is expected at 1:58 am on September 11 (Thursday) with a wave reaching at 4.59 meters, followed by a low tide at 7:35 am measuring 1.04 meters.

Meanwhile, BMC has forecast a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain across Mumbai city and its suburbs today.