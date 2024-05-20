Maharashtra Rain Update: IMD Predicts Weather Forecast for Next 5 Days

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2024 04:11 PM

ir="ltr">As the monsoon draws nearer, remote areas of Maharashtra anticipate thunderstorms accompanied by brisk winds clocking in at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of scorching temperatures and intense humidity, heightening the chances of sporadic light rain or thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening across Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. Additionally, Vidarbha districts are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall. This forecast extends from May 20 to May 24, 2024.

Here is the weather update for the Next 5 days:

The evolving weather conditions may affect individuals' well-being. Authorities have issued a precautionary advisory, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing and sustaining good health.

