Maharashtra rain update: Monsoon to arrive in Konkan in next two days

The meteorological department has forecast that the monsoon, which arrived in Kerala ahead of time, will reach Konkan in the next two days. The monsoon, which will arrive in Maharashtra on June 7, is likely to arrive in Konkan three or four days earlier this year. Favorable conditions for the next journey of monsoon from Kerala to Karnataka. Therefore, it can reach Goa and South Konkan in two days, the meteorological department said. Mumbaikars will have to wait for another week for monsoon. The monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai only after June 10, according to the meteorological department.

The meteorological department has already forecast good rains in most parts of the country. 106 percent rainfall is expected this year, while the north-eastern region may receive below normal rainfall. The IMD had announced on May 29 that the southwest monsoon had reached Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of the scheduled time on June 1.

The country is expected to receive more rainfall this monsoon than previously estimated. According to Mrityunjay Mahapatra, Director General, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the average rainfall for this monsoon season is expected to be 103 percent of the long-term average. The IMD had said in April that the country would receive normal rainfall which would be 99 percent of the long-term average.