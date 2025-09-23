Maharashtra Rain Update: Mumbai and 11 Other Districts in Vidarbha Remain Under Yellow Alert for Second Consecutive Day

Mumbai woke up with cloudy skies and moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning, September 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continue to issue a yellow alert for city and its suburbs for the second consecutive day, expecting thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

The city received 46.18 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs registered 27.62 mm and the western suburbs 38.79 mm in the past 24 hours between 8 am on September 22 and 7 am on September 23.

Mumbai High Tide Forecast

🗓️ २३ सप्टेंबर २०२५



⛈️ ☔मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यत: ढगाळ राहील. काही ठिकाण मध्यम स्वरूपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. तसेच, विजांच्या कडकडाटासह आणि मेघगर्जनेसह ३० ते ४० किमी प्रतितास वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

दुपारी १२:३७ वाजता - ४.१९ मीटर



ओहोटी -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 23, 2025

City to report high tide at around 12:37 p.m with wave reaching 4.19 meters in the Arabian sea. The low tides likely at 6:40 p.m with 0.64 meters. Another high tide at 1:06 a.m. on September 24, peaking at 4.26 meters. Early morning low tide on the same day is forecast at 6:46 a.m., measuring 1.33 meters.

Vidarbha Rain Forecast

Meanwhile, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, along with associated cyclonic circulation, will persist from September 26 to 28. It is likely to move towards Maharashtra during the next 24 hours towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. Moreover, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the central parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and the neighbourhood.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 22, 2025

The conditions will result in heavy rains, likely all over the state. This means that the monsoon will not depart at least till September 30. Similarly, the centre has also issued a yellow alert for all 11 districts of Vidarbha on September 25 and 26, indicating thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rains at isolated places.

Also Read | Mumbai Rivers Rank Among Most Polluted: CPCB Report.

The agriculture department has appealed to farmers to plan for their agricultural fields, taking into consideration the heavy rains in the week. It asked to keep the harvested agricultural commodities at safer places to protect them from rain, thunderstorms and winds.