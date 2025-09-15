Maharashtra Rain Update: School Holiday in Beed; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Vidarbha Districts on September 16–17

The Beedi district administration has declared a school holiday for classes one to seven on Tuesday (September 16) in view of heavy rainfall in the district, which led to waterlogging and flooding in several areas on Monday, according to the news agency PTI. Rivers in the district are overflowing due to continuous, incessant rainfall. For the safety of students, the administration has decided to declare the closure of anganwadis, primary, pre-primary and middle schools on Tuesday.

According to the order issued on Monday, teachers and staff preparing for the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din on September 17 are excluded from restrictions. The weather department issued an orange alert for Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A yellow alert has been sounded for several areas in the Vidarbha region for September 16 and 17. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning were likely in parts of Buldhana, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, it said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur said moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm-lightning was very likely to occur at isolated places in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Akola, Amravati, Washim districts in the next few hours and light rainfall at isolated places in Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Buldhana districts.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Beed district, Maharashtra . A video has surfaced showing an onion storage structure along with the stored onions being swept away in floodwaters, followed by a pickup vehicle also being washed away.



This incident occurred in Gahukhel village of… pic.twitter.com/dV7obDGwml — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) September 15, 2025

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in several areas in Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, caused widespread inundation, necessitating the airlifting of 11 villagers by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper and the evacuation of 40 others by an Army unit in Beed district on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The rainfall is likely to reduce across most parts of the state, including north Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, from Wednesday onwards, the IMD added. The rains have boosted the water stock in eleven major irrigation projects in the Marathwada region to 94.36%. The water storage stood at 89.32 per cent on the same day last year.