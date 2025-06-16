Maharashtra Rains: 18 Dead, 65 Injured in Monsoon-Related Tragedies Since June 1

Since June 1, rain-related accidents in Maharashtra have resulted in up to 18 fatalities and 65 injuries, officials reported on June 16. The State Disaster Management Authority claimed that the deaths occurred in a number of circumstances brought on by the severe rains, including fire, lightning strikes, drowning, falls from bridges, and car accidents. The report stated six cattle deaths were reported in the last 15 days. The report issued on Monday read, "Since June 1, 18 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state."

According to the report, the south-west monsoon actively brought rains throughout the state in the last 24 hours, causing waterlogging in a number of places.

In the past 24 hours, there has been extremely heavy rainfall in a number of locations, including Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts, according to the disaster management authorities.

An ancient bridge across the Indrayani River in Talegaon Dabhade in Pune's Maval neighbourhood tragically collapsed on Sunday. The bridge was situated at the well-known tourist destination of Kundmala.



Due to the weekend, a large number of individuals were at the scene when the tragedy occurred. It is estimated that 25 to 30 individuals fell into the river as a result of the bridge's abrupt collapse. Four deaths have been confirmed so far. Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra, has promised to give the families of the deceased Rs 5 lakh in financial support.

Such bridge collapses, waterlogging, tree collapses, and many other rain-related incidents are very common during rains, and hence, the citizens are advised to remain cautious.