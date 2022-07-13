Maharashtra Rains: 35 passengers rescued from bus trapped in flood waters

It has been raining heavily in the state for the last few days. The torrential rains have caused water logging in parts of the state. Rescue operations are underway to rescue those trapped in the floods. A similar incident has taken place in Chandrapur. Thirty-five passengers were rescued from a flooded bus.

The bus was stuck in flood waters at Chincholi Nala in Chandrapur. The bus had 35 passengers. Virur police station got information that the bus got stuck in the flood waters. After that, the police bravely rescued the passengers. The bus was traveling from Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad via Chincholi in Rajura taluka as a shortcut. The bus driver of this private travels was told by the local police squad that the road ahead is closed. However, the bus driver ignored him and drove on. The bus was swept away in the flood waters around 5.30 am. The bus was stranded in the flood waters, endangering the lives of the passengers. Half of the bus was submerged in the floodwaters. This created an atmosphere of fear among the passengers.

Virur police got information about the bus that got stuck in the flood waters. Police immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue and rescue operations. The rescue operation was launched in the early hours of the morning under the leadership of Rahul Chavan, Assistant Inspector of Police, Virur Police Station. Locals had also rushed to the aid of the police. With the help of the locals, the rescue operation was started even when the water was flowing. Passengers were safely rescued from the bus by tying ropes. The passengers were put in another bus and sent to Hyderabad. The performance of Chandrapur Police is currently being appreciated.