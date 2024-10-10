Maharashtra Rains: 64 Killed in Marathwada Due to Rain-Related Incidents This Monsoon; 38 from Lightning Strikes

Maharashtra's Marathwada region has witnessed 64 fatalities in rain-related incidents during this year's monsoon, with 38 of those deaths caused by lightning strikes, officials reported on Thursday. The region encompasses the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, and Hingoli.

Of the 64 deaths reported between June 1 and October 4, Latur recorded the highest number at 12, according to a report from the revenue department. In addition to these fatalities, 16 individuals were injured in rain-related incidents across Marathwada.

Among those who lost their lives, 24 drowned during floods, the report indicated. Furthermore, the region saw the deaths of 1,595 animals belonging to farmers, with Parbhani reporting the most animal casualties at 407. Currently, 407 lightning arresters have been installed in the region. Of them, 308 are in Beed and 79 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the report said.