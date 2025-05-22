Maharashtra Rains Cause Landslide Near Amboli Falls in Sindhudurg; Ambulance Stuck, No Casualties Reported

Due to heavy pre-monsoon rains, a landslide occurred near the Amboli waterfall on the Amboli-Goa road. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, an ambulance got stuck on the same route. At that moment, travelers stopped to help by clearing the stones from the road, allowing the ambulance to pass through. For the past three to four days, heavy pre-monsoon rains have lashed the district. As a result, the Amboli waterfall is now flowing, and continuous rainfall throughout the day has brought a slight chill to the air, giving the feel of the monsoon season. Unfortunately, the unseasonal rains have caused significant damage to summer crops, leaving farmers distressed.

Typically, pre-monsoon showers arrive in the evening and pass quickly. However, this year, the rain god seems to have other plans. The weather now resembles the monsoon season, and people in Kolhapur are experiencing rains similar to those of July and August. The persistent rain has brought a noticeable drop in temperature, halting all agricultural work. While this rain is beneficial for sugarcane crops, planting and related activities have come to a standstill in many areas. With the monsoon approaching, preparatory plowing has also been disrupted. Crops such as rice, sunflower, and groundnut are still standing in the fields and cannot be harvested due to the ongoing rain, resulting in losses. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain for the next three to four days as well.



