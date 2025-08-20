Maharashtra Rains: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Situation Under Control With Precautionary Measures

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking at an event in Pune, assured citizens that the government is taking every precaution in light of the relentless rains lashing the state for the past four days. He said that although red alerts remain active in some districts, the situation is under control with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams already stationed in sensitive areas. Fadnavis emphasized that all preventive and relief measures have been enforced to safeguard people’s lives. He also reiterated that officials are on high alert and working round the clock to minimize risks from heavy rainfall.

Torrential downpours have severely impacted several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Washim, and Igatpuri. Continuous rainfall has caused widespread disruption, leading to extensive flooding in low-lying areas, traffic gridlocks, and suspension of several public services. Over the last four days, the state has reported 21 fatalities and 10 injuries due to rain-related incidents. Authorities revealed that these deaths were primarily linked to structural collapses, electrocution, and drowning cases. In response, disaster management forces have been mobilized in vulnerable pockets to carry out rescue operations and provide assistance to affected families and communities.

As the intensity of rainfall persisted, educational institutions in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala were directed to remain closed as a precautionary measure. District administrations have been issuing advisories urging citizens to stay indoors unless necessary and avoid waterlogged areas. Officials have also been tasked with conducting surveys to evaluate crop and property losses caused by flooding. Coordination efforts have begun with neighboring states Telangana and Karnataka to manage water release from major dams, particularly Almatti. Continuous monitoring is underway to ensure safe discharge of excess water and to prevent major flooding, with evacuation plans ready if needed.

The city of Mumbai has been among the worst affected by the ongoing rains, witnessing several tragic mishaps. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one person died in a house collapse while another was injured due to a tree fall. In Bandra West, a resident was reported missing after allegedly being swept away by floodwaters. Search operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported around 2:14 pm. Emergency response teams have been deployed across the city to assist victims, provide urgent medical aid, and respond quickly to the rising number of rain-related emergencies.

Other alarming incidents exposed the city’s infrastructure vulnerabilities during extreme weather. In Chembur’s New Ashok Nagar, a retaining wall built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority collapsed, damaging seven shanties but causing no casualties. In Matunga, a school bus carrying six children and two staff members was stranded in knee-deep water for over half an hour before being rescued by local police. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts, advising people to avoid unnecessary travel. Government offices were also instructed to release employees early for safety.