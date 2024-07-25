Maharashtra Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Directs Raigad Collector to Provide Aid to Rainfall & Flood-Affected People Amid Heavy Rain (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, spoke to Raigad district collector and directed hit to provide all assistance to rainfall & flood-affected people in the district and assures him of all help from the state government.

Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, including the capital city, streets and rivers have started flooding, which affects the daily life of the citizens in the state. The Chief Minister has directed relief and rescue agencies to stay alert, and asked the administration, police, SDRF and local bodies to be vigilant and focus on rescue and relief works.

CM Eknath Shinde Directs Agencies to Stay Vigilant Amid Heavy Rains in Maharashtra

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde speaks to Raigad Collector and directs him to provide all assistance to rainfall & flood-affected people in the district and assures him of all help from the state government pic.twitter.com/tHgXCrNeFv — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024

CM Shinde also asked authorities to sound alert at Gateway Of India in Mumbai as the weather department issued a warning for Intense to very intense spells of rain to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Mumbai suburb, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune during next 3-4 hours.

Andheri Subway has been closed for vehicular movement following waterlogging. A tree was uprooted at Kalanagar near the MHADA Office. Buses of routes 215,316,317,87,11,255, etc., are diverted in both directions via Western Express Highway up to Kherwadi junction and then, as usual, from 6.00 hours.

The Mithi River level is currently at 2.05 meters, and the weather bureau has issued alerts about high tides.

Tidal Information

High Tide:

4.64 meters at 2:51 PM today

4.12 meters at 3:10 AM tomorrow (July 26)

Low Tide:

1.00 meter at 9:00 PM today

1.08 meters at 8:49 AM tomorrow (July 26)