Maharashtra Rains: CM Fadnavis Warns of Rising Flood Risk, Urges Urgent Evacuation in Vulnerable Areas

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday morning conducted a high-level review of the dam discharge situation across the state, following continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days. In discussions with the Water Resources Department, the Chief Minister instructed officials to maintain coordination with local administrations and stay on high alert to ensure timely response and public safety. The state government has reiterated its appeal to residents, particularly those living in low-lying or riverbank areas, to stay alert, avoid venturing near water bodies, and follow all safety advisories issued by the district administration and disaster management teams. Monitoring efforts remain ongoing across all vulnerable zones. With water discharge from dams being increased due to heavy rainfall, Fadnavis stressed the need to focus on the advance evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday (September 28). The alert includes Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, with the possibility of very intense and continuous spells in some areas. Districts such as Sindhudurg, and the ghat regions of Nashik are also expected to be lashed by heavy rain. The IMD stated that while the Konkan belt and adjoining north Maharashtra may face extreme weather, the rest of the state, including central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, is likely to receive only low-intensity showers during this period. In view of the IMD forecast, the State Emergency Operation Centre has directed all district administrations to be on high alert until September 30 (Tuesday). The government has warned of risks including urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mumbai and Konkan districts, landslides in ghat regions, and potential flash floods. Officials have ordered round-the-clock functioning of control rooms, deployment of water-lifting pumps, close monitoring of river flow and dam discharge levels, and pre-positioning of repair teams and disaster equipment such as chain saws and power units.