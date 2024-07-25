Maharashtra Rains: Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Demands Immediate Financial Aid for Farmers Affected by Heavy Downpours

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar urged the Eknath Shinde government on Thursday to promptly announce a financial aid package for farmers affected by recent heavy rains. The Leader of Opposition in the assembly highlighted that crops spanning thousands of hectares have been devastated by the severe weather.

Wadettiwar further noted that heavy rainfall has affected East Vidarbha, Kolhapur, Raigad, and Pune, including Pune city, Bhor, Velha, Maval, and Haveli. He highlighted the serious situation in Khadakvasla, Mulshi taluka. In Pune and Mumbai, he called for the immediate relocation of residents from dilapidated buildings to safer accommodations.

Additionally, Wadettiwar urged for relief measures to be implemented in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Wardha districts in East Vidarbha. He urged people to not venture out into accident prone areas.

