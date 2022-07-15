Maharashtra Rains: Death toll crosses 100, strongs winds likely to hit Mumbai

Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 102 persons across Maharashtra so far during the ongoing monsoon season, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Friday. These figures are between June 1 and July 14, it said. Three of the deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours - one each in Buldhana, Nashik and Nandurbar districts - and two persons were reported missing, it said. The fatalities were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others.

As per the latest data, 20 villages in the state were affected by heavy rains. As many as 3,873 people have been evacuated and sent to relief camps, the report said. Over 11,000 rain-affected people were shifted to safety in 45 villages amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday. According to the district disaster management cell, Gadchiroli received 27.7 mm rainfall during the day and heavy to moderate showers were witnessed in parts of the district. Around 24 routes in the district were blocked due to overflowing of nullahs and damages to the bridges, and many of the closed routes are slowly being opened for traffic, it said. As many as 11,836 people from 45 villages have been shifted to help centres, so far, and no loss of life or rain-related accident was reported in the district during the day, it was stated.