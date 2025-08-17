Maharashtra Rains: Devastating Floods in Nanded Claim Couple’s Life, Driver Missing After Van Swept Away

A former gram panchayat member, Shaikh Naser, and his wife Shaikh Hasina were killed instantly after the wall of their house collapsed while they were asleep at Kotbazar in Kandhar tehsil on Friday night. Continuous heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Nanded district over the past two days, claiming lives and paralyzing normal life. In another incident, tragedy struck Bodhadi village (Kinwat tehsil) when a school van, driven by Premsingh Mohan Pawar of Sindgi, was swept away by strong currents while crossing a flooded bridge. The vehicle got stuck to a tree, but the driver remains missing.

Meanwhile, floodwaters submerged large parts of Nanded city, as well as Kinwat, Himayatnagar, and Hadgaon tehsils. Waterlogging forced the closure of markets and brought traffic to a standstill on several roads, including Hingoli Naka and Lalwadi underpass. Authorities opened two gates of the Vishnupuri project and five gates of the Isapur dam to manage rising water levels. With water reaching the Painganga River bridge, connectivity between Marathwada and Vidarbha is at risk of disruption.

District Collector Rahul Kardile instructed officials to stay on alert, while an emergency control room has been set up at the Collector's office under Resident Deputy Collector Kiran Ambekar. According to reports, floodwaters entered low-lying localities, including Gokul Nagar, Vishnu Nagar, Vasant Nagar, Shriram Nagar, Baba Nagar, Shravasti Nagar, Tehran Nagar, Degloor Naka, Millat Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Buddha Bhumi. In Himayatnagar tehsil, overflowing rivers and streams submerged roads and bridges, cutting off villages. A Mahindra Thar jeep was stranded near Javalgaon railway bridge, though the driver escaped unhurt.

With communication snapped in several villages of Umri, Degloor, Ardhapur, and Himayatnagar tehsils, and hundreds shifted to safer places, the administration is on high alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of more heavy rainfall in the coming hours.