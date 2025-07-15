Maharashtra Rains: Extremely Heavy Showers Force Raigad Authorities to Close Schools in 6 Talukas

A holiday has been declared for the educational institutes in six talukas of Maharashtra after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Raigad District on July 15. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of Raigad district today. Mangaon, Tala, Roha, Pali, Mahad, and Poladpur are the talukas that are affected by the heavy rains. Overnight rains and gusty winds at these talukas caused all the rivers in the region, especially the Kundalika River, to cross the warning levels. District Collector Kishan N. Jawale has declared a holiday as these regions have been experiencing high tides and stormy weather conditions.

This holiday was declared by the district administration to ensure the safety of the students. The decision was made after reviewing the local situation and the reports from the Sub-Divisional Officers of Mangaon, Roha, and Mahad. All the government and private primary and secondary schools, aided and unaided schools, Zilla Parishad and municipal schools, Anganwadis, colleges, and the institutions under the Commissioner of Vocational Education and Training in the affected talukas will remain closed.

The holiday is implied only for children. The teachers and other staff members will have to report to their institutions during the regular work hours, and they need to be available for helping local administration with disaster management duties, if required, as per the order issued by the District Collector.

In compliance with the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and pertinent government regulations, the directive was issued using the authority granted to the District Collector in his capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority. Residents in the impacted areas have been asked by the Raigad administration to stay vigilant and heed official advice.