Maharashtra Rains: Flood Alert in Pandharpur Ahead of Ashadhi Wari After Ujani Dam to Discharge Water

A flood alert has been issued in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra ahead of the planned water release from Ujani Dam, which could create a flooding-like situation in the area just before the Ashadhi Wari 2025 palki procession. According to available information, 70,000 cusecs of water will be discharged from the dam to maintain a stable water level in the Bhima River. The dam management has taken this decision in view of the rising inflow. On Friday (June 20), 11,600 cusecs will be released at 3 PM, followed by another 10,000 cusecs at 5 PM.

As of 9 AM, the Ujani Dam's water level had reached 63% and continues to rise. With four months still remaining in the monsoon season, the situation is being closely monitored, especially in Pandharpur, where flood conditions are expected to persist.

Due to continuous rainfall in the Bhima River catchment area, the Ujjani Dam is receiving substantial inflows from all its tributaries.



Inflow - 58,585 Cusecs



Storage - 96.96 TMC/117.24 TMC



Dam typically receives little to no inflow in June, but this year, pre-monsoon rains… pic.twitter.com/itKt9hbeFd — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) June 20, 2025

Dam Discharge Updates:

At Bund Garden, discharge increased from 24,000 cusecs at 9 AM to 38,000 cusecs by night but decreased again by morning. Khadakwasla Dam continues to release 15,092 cusecs into the Mula-Mutha River. Ghod Dam maintains a steady discharge of 4,000 cusecs.

Currently, Ujani Dam holds a total storage of 97 TMC, of which 31 TMC is usable. The management plans to maintain the water level at around 75% capacity during the ongoing monsoon season.